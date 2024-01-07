Christopher Nolan will probably bag several awards this Award season for his explosive film Oppenheimer. The director has given the industry many notable movies, including his Batman trilogy. The second installment in the franchise The Dark Knight earned actor Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar for his brilliant performance as Joker. He brought certain unique traits to the iconic DC villain, and his licking and smacking the lips were among them. Nolan was initially skeptical about it, but he decided to trust the actor and roll with it.

As the Clown Prince of the Crown in Nolan’s film, Heath was more appreciated than the lead actor, Christian Bale. He set a standard for all those actors who stepped into that particular role. After Heath, we saw Jared Leto play the character in DC’s Suicide Squad opposite Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn. Although Leto is known for his method of acting, the actor failed to impress the fans as the Joker. However, Joaquin Phoenix bagged an Oscar for playing Arthur Fleck in his solo film by Todd Phillips. Joaquin will reprise the character in the sequel, with Lady Gaga as Harley.

Heath Ledger’s makeup from The Dark Knight, his change in voice, the licking and smacking of lips, and everything made him look more menacing in the part of Joker. However, as per ShowbizCheatsheet, Christopher Nolan initially thought it was a mistake but still went along, and the entire fanbase thanked him for trusting Heath because it was epic.

Christopher Nolan once recalled, “Well, as a director, you say, ‘OK, that’s kind of frightening.’ But what you’re also hearing in the actor’s voice is passion and intensity.” He continued, “Yeah, it’s almost like this lizard thing. It’s very insidious, very creepy. Well, as with a lot of things that Heath would do, at first I thought it was a mistake.”

The Oppenheimer maker added, “Because the prosthetics on his mouth would come a little unstuck. But then it became apparent that he’d really found something.”

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, starring the late actor Heath Ledger as Joker and archnemesis of Christian Bale‘s Batman, is Nolan’s second highest-grossing film after The Dark Knight Rises. The film made $1.006 billion at the worldwide box office.

Heath Ledger passed away in 2008 as a result of an accidental overdose of medications only a few months after he finished filming Nolan’s The Dark Knight. He won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role.

