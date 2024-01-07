Selena Gomez has been on a roll in terms of her career and business, but the pop star wasn’t very lucky when it came to love. And it’s not just us; her therapist was also concerned about the Rare Beauty founder. Thankfully, Selena has finally found her ‘Mi Amor’ and is currently dating music producer Benny Blanco. Scroll below for more.

It would not be wrong to say that the singer has been on the news more for her personal life than her work. Sel’s most talked about relationship is with Justin Bieber; the fans have still not moved on from their breakup in 2018, even after Bieber’s marriage to Hailey Baldwin. That year, Hailey and Justin tied the knot, leaving the Jelena fans heartbroken. There has never been a moment when Selena and Hailey’s fans weren’t at each other’s throats. The online feud between them is iconic.

In 2023, Selena Gomez was romantically linked with several celebs, including Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, Zayn Malik, and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White. But all of them were rumors, and the Calm Down crooner chose to be with Benny Blanco. Selena had been single for quite a long time, and in 2022, while speaking on the Awards Chatter Podcast, the Only Murders in the Building joked that her therapist was concerned whether she’d ever find a boyfriend.

Selena Gomez said, “My therapist is like, ‘Girl, are you ever gonna find a man?!'” She continued, “I’m like, ‘I dunno.’ But I do feel like right now, in my life, I am just so open, and I love what I do. I just am in a really good space right now, and I’m enjoying it.”

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco Relationship –

In 2023, Selena Gomez’s much-awaited track ‘Single Soon’ was released, and Benny Blanco also produced it. They have been collaborating since before last year.

In December 2023, Selena Gomez, via Pop Faction, confirmed rumors of her being in a relationship, and she afterward also shared a picture of her with Benny Blanco on her Instagram story. She even defended Blanco when people reacted to that piece of information. It was also revealed that Selena and Benny have been together for over six months. While clarifying her decision to be with the music producer, she allegedly shaded her ex, and people assumed that she might Have referred to Justin Bieber.

Selena said, “Oh, sweetheart, I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me, and I will fight till I get what I deserve.”

