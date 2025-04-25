Emraan Hashmi led action thriller Ground Zero has arrived in theatres today. It will take some time for the pace to pick up as the film had negligible pre-release buzz. But where will it possibly stand among the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Ground Zero Day 1 Prediction

Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar’s directorial is a word-of-mouth dependent affair. The early reviews were highly favorable, which could boost the footfall during the evening and night shows. As Koimoi predicted earlier, Ground Zero could open in the range of 1-2 crore.

Ground Zero vs top 10 opening days in Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi’s film needs a minimum of 3.11 crores to beat Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency and enter the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025. That may have been possible amid the positive reviews had there been no competition. But the action thriller is battling against Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2.

Given the current situation, Ground Zero may not enter the top 10.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 below:

Chhaava – 33.10 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Sky Force – 15.30 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Deva – 5.78 crores Sanam Teri Kasam re-release – 4.50 crores The Diplomat – 4.03 crores Badass Ravi Kumar – 3.52 crores Emergency – 3.11 crores

More about Ground Zero

The action thriller also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. It is produced by Excel Entertainment. It features Emraan Hashmi as Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, a BSF officer who led an operation in which terrorist Rana Tahir Nadeem was killed in 2003.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

