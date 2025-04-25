All cinephiles might already know of the popular entertainment website, Letterboxd, an Auckland-based film-focused social platform for diehard movie buffs. The international platform is renowned for its movie-centric global lists, such as Top 50 Movies lists and the One Million & Two Million watched lists, amongst others. And in a delightful update for Indian cinephiles, one Indian film has cracked the coveted Letterboxd top 50 international movies list for 2025 (which includes documentary and festival films also). And in case you are thinking if that film might be either Vicky Kaushal’s action blockbuster Chhaava or the recently released historical legal drama Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, then let us tell you that these are not the films which have found a place on the Letterboxd Top 50 Films of 2025 list.

The Only Indian Film Which Cracked Letterboxd Top 50 2025

The name of the Indian film that has made us proud on an international platform is Superboys of Malegaon. Inspired by the 2008 documentary Supermen of Malegaon, this Reema Kagti film was released in theatres on 28th February 2025. Although the movie didn’t perform well at the box office like Kesari Chapter 2 and Chhaava, it received highly positive feedback from critics and was loved by those who watched it. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ has secured 22nd position on the Letterboxd Top 50 movies list.

Superboys of Malegaon Plot & Cast

The coming-of-age drama follows the story of an aspiring filmmaker, Nasir (played by Adarsh Gourav), who dreams of making a film for the people of his town, Malegaon, who are quite fond of watching Bollywood movies. He assembles his ragtag group of friends to make his filmmaking dream come true. The film also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in pivotal roles.

Superboys of Malegaon: Critics and Audience Feedback

The movie has received rave reviews from most film critics. It boasts a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 88% and an IMDb user rating of 7.8/10.

Other Films on Letterboxd Top 50 2025

In the above-mentioned Letterboxd Top 50 list, the topmost film is a documentary titled The Encampments, which is about the 2024 Palestine solidarity campus encampments at Columbia University. The second spot is bagged by Ryan Coogler’s horror flick Sinners starring Michael B. Jordan. In the third, fourth, and fifth spots are Palestinian director

Rashid Masharawi’s docudrama From Ground Zero, Chinese animated action-adventure film Ne Zha 2, and the American drama Sorry, Baby, respectively.

Where to Watch Superboys of Malegaon?

You can stream ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform.

Superboys of Malegaon Trailer

You can watch the Superboys of Malegaon trailer below.

