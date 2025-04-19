Trust Reema Kagti to come up with lesser-known tales that are totally worth watching! After Talaash and Gold, the ace filmmaker donned the director’s hat for the coming-of-age drama Superboys Of Malegaon. Adarsh Gourav starrer failed at the box office but is all set to redeem itself in the digital world. Scroll below for the OTT release update!

Superboys Of Malegaon OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video made Superboys Of Malegaon available for rent for Rs 349 on April 11, 2025. However, starting April 25, 2025, Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch it for free.

Superboys Of Malegaon opened to highly favorable reviews from critics as well as the audience. Unfortunately, it could not attract much footfall, which caused it to fail at the box office.

Superboys Of Malegaon Box Office Collection

Adarsh Gourav starrer was released in theatres on February 28, 2025. It opened in a box office clash with Sohum Shah’s Crazxy. Unfortunately, Reema Kagti’s film earned the lowest day 1 collection of 2025, minting only 50 lakhs. In its lifetime, it raked in around 5.25 crores.

More about Superboys Of Malegaon

The film is based on the 2008 documentary Supermen Of Malegaon. It is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon. The ensemble cast features Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan.

The story revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who, along with his group of friends, makes a film for his town, Malegaon. It premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and received massive applause.

Here’s hoping Superboys Of Malegaon finds the right audience on Amazon Prime Video with its premiere on April 25 and becomes a digital hit. We’ve previously seen something similar happening with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which went on to shine bright at the Japan box office.

