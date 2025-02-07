Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa has taken a slow start at the box office despite good reviews. The romantic comedy marks the theatrical debut of the two star kids at the box office but has brought underwhelming numbers.

Junaid Khan Beats Kiran Rao Twice!

Interestingly, Junaid Khan, with his theatrical debut, has beat Kiran Rao for the second time. His romantic comedy, directed by Advait Chandan, has opened better than Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, which opened at 1.02 crore. Earlier, Junaid Khan’s Bollywood debut Maharaj garnered better views in its opening week on Netflix as compared to Laapataa Ladies!

Loveyapa Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, February 7, Friday, Loveyapa has earned in the range of 1.5 – 2 crore at the box office as per the early trends. This is on the lower side since the film faces competition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar and other Valentine re-releases.

Junaid Khan – Khushi Kapoor VS Aaman Devgan – Rasha Thadani

It would be interesting to see if Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s arrival might beat the opening of Azaad. Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s film opened at 1.5 crore at the box office!

Junaid and Khushi’s Loveyapa is the second film of both star kids. While Junaid made his debut on Netflix in 2024 with Yash Raj Films’ Maharaj, Khushi Kapoor arrived on Netflix in 2023 with The Archies, along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. The film was helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

Hopefully, Loveyapa will pick up pace at the box office in the coming weekend after positive word-of-mouth.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

