The historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 is growing with each passing day. It has concluded its first weekend at the Indian box office on a good note. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday has also achieved mini milestones! Scroll below for day 3 collections.
Word-of-mouth grows!
The signs were positive from Sunday morning as the morning occupancy remained better than the last 2 days. Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed good footfalls throughout the nation. It marked an excellent 50% growth in Nizam, Punjab, and West Bengal. On day 3, it earned 11.70 crore net, which is around 13.80 crores in gross collections. It clocked a 16% growth compared to 10.08 crores garnered on Saturday.
The first weekend total of Kesari Chapter 2 concludes at 29.62 crore net. It has clocked the fifth-highest opening weekend of 2025 after Chhaava (121.43 crores), Sikandar (86.44 crores), Sky Force (73.20 crores), and Jaat (40.62 crores).
Trending
Kesari Chapter 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s top opening weekends (post-Covid)
As most know, it’s been a difficult journey for superstar Akshay Kumar, as many of his films have not been upto the mark in the post-pandemic era. But the redemption mode seems to be on as his Good Friday release has surpassed as many as his 6 recent releases.
Check out the opening weekends of Akshay Kumar films in the post-covid period:
- Sooryavanshi – 77.08 crores
- Sky Force – 73.20 crores
- OMG 2 – 43.11 crores
- Samrat Prithviraj – 39.40 crores
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 39 crores (4 days)
- Bachchan Paandey – 37.25 crores
- Ram Setu – 35.27 crores
- Kesari Chapter 2 – 29.62 crores
- Raksha Bandhan – 28.16 crores (4 days)
- Khel Khel Mein – 15.07 crores (4 days)
- Bell Bottom – 13.25 crores (4 days)
- Mission Raniganj – 12.60 crores
- Sarfira – 12.50 crores
- Selfiee – 10.30 crores
It is now to be seen how Kesari Chapter 2 performs during the regular working days. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday test.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 11: Needs Only 33 Lakh More To Secure A Hit Verdict!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News