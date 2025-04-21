The historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 is growing with each passing day. It has concluded its first weekend at the Indian box office on a good note. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday has also achieved mini milestones! Scroll below for day 3 collections.

Word-of-mouth grows!

The signs were positive from Sunday morning as the morning occupancy remained better than the last 2 days. Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed good footfalls throughout the nation. It marked an excellent 50% growth in Nizam, Punjab, and West Bengal. On day 3, it earned 11.70 crore net, which is around 13.80 crores in gross collections. It clocked a 16% growth compared to 10.08 crores garnered on Saturday.

The first weekend total of Kesari Chapter 2 concludes at 29.62 crore net. It has clocked the fifth-highest opening weekend of 2025 after Chhaava (121.43 crores), Sikandar (86.44 crores), Sky Force (73.20 crores), and Jaat (40.62 crores).

Kesari Chapter 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s top opening weekends (post-Covid)

As most know, it’s been a difficult journey for superstar Akshay Kumar, as many of his films have not been upto the mark in the post-pandemic era. But the redemption mode seems to be on as his Good Friday release has surpassed as many as his 6 recent releases.

Check out the opening weekends of Akshay Kumar films in the post-covid period:

Sooryavanshi – 77.08 crores Sky Force – 73.20 crores OMG 2 – 43.11 crores Samrat Prithviraj – 39.40 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 39 crores (4 days) Bachchan Paandey – 37.25 crores Ram Setu – 35.27 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 29.62 crores Raksha Bandhan – 28.16 crores (4 days) Khel Khel Mein – 15.07 crores (4 days) Bell Bottom – 13.25 crores (4 days) Mission Raniganj – 12.60 crores Sarfira – 12.50 crores Selfiee – 10.30 crores

It is now to be seen how Kesari Chapter 2 performs during the regular working days. All eyes are now on the crucial Monday test.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 11: Needs Only 33 Lakh More To Secure A Hit Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News