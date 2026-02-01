As we all know, Dhurandhar helped Bollywood close its 2025 on a high note, and everyone was hoping that the momentum would continue in 2026. Unfortunately, the start of January was not good, as the Hindi film industry saw back-to-back failures. In this tense situation, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 came as a big relief, attracting footfalls to theaters and raking in good numbers at the Indian box office. Now, as the first month of the new year has concluded, let’s see how it turned out to be!

2026 began with the failure of Ikkis

The first noteworthy release of 2026 was Ikkis, which was backed by Maddock Films. Being the last film of late Dharmendra, it carried an emotional sentiment. The sentiment worked to some extent, helping it get off to a good start. However, due to mixed word of mouth, it failed to convert its start into a long theatrical run. It concluded the run by earning just 36.25 crore net, securing a losing verdict.

Happy Patel and Rahu Ketu tanked at the Indian box office

The next January release was Happy Patel. It was in the Delhi Belly zone, and with names like Aamir Khan and Imran Khan attached for cameo appearances, there was some hope. However, it couldn’t grow after a slow start and scored only 6.15 crore net at the Indian box office (till January 31). It has been declared a flop. Even Rahu Ketu turned out to be a flop, earning only 6.37 crore net.

Border 2 provides a big relief

The first release of January was Border 2, and as expected, it raked in strong numbers. The nostalgia factor, sequel hype, and Sunny Deol’s presence helped it attract footfalls. Till 31st January, it amassed a solid 277.67 crore net at the Indian box office and is the only successful Bollywood film in the first month of 2026.

After Border 2, both Mardaani 3 and Mayasabha were released on the same day. By the end of the month, Mardaani 3 had scored 10 crore net, while Mayasabha had raked in 34 lakh. The verdicts of both films have not been declared yet.

Bollywood crosses the 300 crore mark

On the whole, Bollywood saw a cumulative net collection of 336.78 crore in January 2026 from fresh releases. The number is good, but if we talk about the success ratio, it is just 25%. Excluding Mardaani 3 and Mayasabha (since verdicts are yet to come out), the Hindi film industry had four releases, and only one (Border 2) was successful at the Indian box office.

Collections and verdicts of Bollywood films in January 2026:

Ikkis – 36.25 crores (Losing) Happy Patel – 6.25 crores (Flop) Rahu Ketu – 6.37 crores (Flop) Border 2 – 277.67 crores (Plus) Mardaani 3 – 10 crores Mayasabha – 34 lakh

Total – 336.78 crores

