Mayasabha, starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, and Mohammad Samad in key roles, has started displaying some momentum after a slow start on Friday (January 30). Made on a shoestring budget, the film needed a little push over the weekend, and it’s glad to see some movement at the ticket windows. This is indeed a promising sign for the latest psychological thriller. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report of day 2!

The film marks the return of Tumbbad fame director Rahi Anil Barve. Amid the strong run of Sunny Deol-led Border 2 and the release of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, it got completely sidelined, securing an extremely low show count. Amid such a situation and no pre-release buzz, it registered a dismal start. However, with some good reactions flowing in, the film saw an upward trend on its first Saturday.

How much did Mayasabha earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Mayasabha had better occupancy on day 2, resulting in an estimated collection of 22 lakh. Compared to day 1’s 12 lakh, it jumped by 83.33% on Saturday, which is a good sign. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 34 lakh net at the Indian box office, which equals 40 lakh gross. Today, on day 3, there’s a chance of touching the 30 lakh mark, which could possibly lead to an opening weekend of around 64 lakh.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 12 lakh

Day 2 – 22 lakh

Total – 34 lakh

Mayasabha is chasing a small target

While the exact cost of Mayasabha is unknown, Rahi Anil Barve himself confirmed that the film was made at a budget of less than a crore. With such a tight budget, the film could be considered a success story at a net collection of 1 crore or slightly more. To reach the target collection, it will need to stay steady on weekdays. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the film fares from Monday onwards.

