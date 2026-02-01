Border 2 Box Office Day 10: Hits 70 Tix/Minute BMS Sales In Only 2 Hours

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty & Diljit Dosanjh are currently ruling the box office, and their war epic Border 2 is refusing to slow down at the ticket window! After a thunderous first week and a solid second Saturday, the film has entered its 10th day with a roar that can be heard across the nation.

As the second Sunday begins, the BookMyShow trends suggest that the Dahaad of Sunny Deol‘s Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri is only getting louder, with ticket sales hitting a good jump in the early morning hours. The momentum for the war epic has taken a significant jump on the second Sunday!

Border 2 Box Office Day 10 BMS Sales

On the 10th day, the second Sunday, February 1, the film had already started bombarding the box office between 7 AM and 9 AM. In just these two hours, the film has sold approximately 8.4K tickets, with a good average of 70 tix/min.

When compared to the second Saturday, Day 9, January 31, the growth is clearly visible as the war epic registered 6.5K ticket sales during the same time frame. With a nearly 28% jump in the morning ticket sales compared to yesterday, the film is all set to exploit the Sunday holiday to the fullest.

While Sunday has just begun, it is ensuring a good number for the film already. Border 2, on the second Saturday, managed to enter the top 10 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the second Saturday on BMS.

Here are the top 10 ticket sales on the second Saturday for a Bollywood film on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 1.11M Chhaava: 886K Stree 2: 656K Animal: 643K Gadar 2: 612K Jawan: 576K Saiyaara: 517K Border 2: 308K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 293K SitaareZameenPar: 245K

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

