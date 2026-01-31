Sunny Deol led Border 2 is now inching closer to the 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In the last 24 hours, the epic war action drama has surpassed the global lifetime of RRR (Hindi) and 3 other Bollywood films. That’s not it; it will also soon emerge as Varun Dhawan’s highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 8 update!

Border 2 Overseas Box Office Collection

The pace slowed down a little on the second Friday. According to estimates, Border 2 has earned 41.75 crore gross at the overseas box office in 8 days. Thank god for the second weekend, which should lead to a good boost. If things go well, Anurag Singh’s directorial will soon clock a half-century.

Beats 4 Bollywood films at the worldwide box office!

The worldwide total of Border has surged to 345.6 crore gross in 8 days. Today, the 350 crore milestone will be easily unlocked. But before that, Sunny Deol starrer has surpassed the global lifetime of Uri: The Surgical Strike (335.99 crores), Drishyam 2 (339.89 crores), Bang Bang (340 crores), and RRR Hindi (342.12 crores).

How much does it need to become Varun Dhawan’s highest-grossing film globally?

Border 2 is currently Varun Dhawan’s second highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. It is chasing the lifetime of Dilwale, which concluded its global run at 394 crores. Around 48.40 crores more are needed in the kitty to take the #1 spot. That milestone should be unlocked in the next 2-3 days.

Check out Varun Dhawan’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office:

Dilwale (2015): 394 crores Border 2 (2026): 345.6 crores (8 days) Judwaa 2 (2017): 216.61 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): 206.95 crores ABCD 2 (2015): 161.49 crores Kalankh (2019): 146.31 crores Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022): 136.13 crores Sui Dhaaga (2018): 125.09 crores Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): 119.60 crores Dishoom (2016): 119.58 crores

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 257.5 crores

India gross: 303.85 crores

Overseas gross: 41.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 345.6 crores

