Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh’s collaboration, Border 2, is in high demand! Anurag Singh’s directorial is on track to become the next big success in Bollywood after Dhurandhar. The epic war action drama has easily crossed the 250 crore mark. Scroll below for the day 8 collection.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8

The official figures are out and Border 2 earned 12.53 crores on day 8. It kick-started the second week with a good hold, witnessing only a 4.64% drop from Thursday (13.14 crores). There’s competition from Dhurandhar and Mardaani 3, but it is the audience’s leading choice, so there’s nothing to worry about.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 257.50 crores net after 8 days. Sunny Deol’s film is made on a reported budget of 275 crores. In only 8 days, the makers have recovered 94% of the total investments. Border 2 needs only 17.50 crores more in the kitty to reach breakeven and earn the success tag. Including taxes, the gross earnings currently stand at 303.85 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 244.97 crores

Day 8: 12.53 crores

Total: 257.50 crores

Knocks down Mahavatar Narsimha & 2 Bollywood biggies of 2025

Border 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the Indian box office. It has now surpassed as many as 3 of the highest-grossing films of 2025. The list includes the animated blockbuster Mahavatar Narsimha (247.96 crores), along with War 2 (244.29 crores) and Kantara Chapter 1 (224.53 crores) in Hindi.

Border 2 is the first Bollywood film of 2026 to hit the 250 crore milestone. Before the end of this weekend, it will make a swift entry into the 300 crore club! Exciting times are ahead.

Border 2 Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 257.50 crores

Budget recovery: 94%

India gross: 303.85 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for box office updates!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): 141% Jump In Last 24 Hours, Rani Mukerji To Record Franchise Best Opening?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News