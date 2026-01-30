Rani Mukerji is back as the fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy, and it looks like the audience was more than ready for her return. Mardaani 3 has hit the big screens, and the early trends suggest a solid start for the third installment of this gritty franchise. Proving her box office charm, Rani has managed to deliver an opening that significantly outshines her previous outing.

200% Higher Than Last Opening!

When compared to Rani‘s last theatrical release, Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway, her cop threequel has opened 200% higher! Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway opened at 1.27 crore. The franchise factor has clearly worked in the film’s favor, providing it with the necessary momentum that female-led dramas often struggle to find on Day 1.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 1 Estimates

As per the early trends, on the opening day, January 30, Friday, Mardaani 3 earned in the range of 3.8 – 4 crore. The film witnessed an overall occupancy of around 18% across the country, with evening and night shows showing a significant spike.

What is most impressive is how consistent the Mardaani franchise remains at the box office. The opening day performance of the film is in line with its predecessors! Check out the opening day collection of all the Mardaani films

Mardaani (2014) : 3.75 crore

Mardaani 2 (2019) : 3.8 crore

Mardaani 3 (2026): 3.8 – 4 crore (Estimates)

3rd Best Opening For Rani?

Interestingly, this might be the third-best opening for Rani Mukerji, surpassing Mardaani 2’s 3.8 crore! The best opening film of her career is Talaash, which opened at 12.78 crore, followed by Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which earned 5.18 crore. It would be interesting to see if this threequel surpasses the lifetime collection of Mardaani 2, which was 47.51 crore.

