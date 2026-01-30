Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar is achieving milestones at the box office. It is already the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema. The Bollywood spy action thriller has now also registered the 2nd-highest footfalls in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the exciting updates.

Most watched Bollywood film of 2025

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has registered footfalls of 3.5 crores in over 53 days of its theatrical run. It is worth noting that Akshaye Khanna’s co-starrer has achieved such massive admissions through release only in the Hindi belt. It is the most-watched Bollywood film of 2025, surpassing Chhaava (3 crores).

Dhurandhar vs the top 5 post-COVID footfalls in Hindi cinema

Ranveer Singh starrer has joined the likes of Bollywood biggies like Gadar 2, Jawan, Stree 2, and others. Dhurandhar has witnessed the 2nd-highest footfall in Hindi cinema in the post-COVID era. It is only behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which raked in admissions of 3.7 crores in its lifetime.

Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster is nearing the end of its theatrical run, so beating Pushpa 2 will no longer be possible. Albeit it has truly surpassed expectations!

Check out the top 5 highest footfalls in Hindi cinema (post-COVID):

Pushpa 2: 3.7 crores Dhurandhar: 3.5 crores Gadar 2: 3.2 crores Jawan: 3.15 crores Stree 2: 3.1 crores

More about Dhurandhar

In 56 days of its box office run, Dhurandhar has accumulated 892.02 crores net. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood & Hindi film of all time. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it featured an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, among others.

Fans are now highly anticipating the release of Dhurandhar 2, which is arriving on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid.

