Border 2 has officially concluded its extended opening weekend on a thunderous note. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer has recorded the 9th highest opening week in the history of Hindi cinema. It has also surpassed Chhaava and every single debut week of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 collection!

How much did Border 2 earn in its first week?

Word of mouth has been impressive, helping Anurag Singh’s directorial maintain fantastic momentum after the Republic Day holiday. According to the official update, Border 2 earned 13.14 crores on day 7. It witnessed a slight dip from 15.04 crores accumulated on Wednesday.

The overall box office collection in India has reached 244.97 crores net. Border 2 is mounted on a massive budget of 275 crores. In only 7 days, the producers have recovered 89% of the total budget. Before the conclusion of the second weekend, the epic war action drama will emerge as a success!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown (India net) below:

Day 1 – 32.1 crores

Day 2 – 40.59 crores

Day 3 – 57.2 crores

Day 4 – 63.59 crores

Day 5 – 23.31 crores

Day 6 – 15.04 crores

Day 7 – 13.14 crores

Total – 244.97 crores

9th highest opening week in Hindi cinema!

Thanks to the Republic Day holiday, Border 2 witnessed an impressive boost in its first week. Anurag Singh’s film has surpassed War (238.35 crores) to record the 9th highest opening week in Hindi cinema. It took the #1 spot for Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. However, Sunny Deol’s highest opening week will remain Gadar 2 (284.63 crores).

Check out the top 10 opening weeks of all time in Hindi cinema:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 433.50 crores (8 days) Pathaan: 280.75 crores Jawan: 391.33 crores (8 days) Animal: 338.63 crores Stree 2: 307.80 crores (8 days) Gadar 2: 284.63 crores KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): 268.63 crores (8 days) Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 247 crores Border 2: 244.97 crores War: 238.35 crores (9 days)

Beats Chhaava & other 2025 biggies!

Border 2 left behind War 2, Housefull 5, Dhurandhar, and every single Bollywood biggie of 2025. It also surpassed Chhaava, which stood at the top spot with 225.28 crores in earnings in the opening week.

Border 2 Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 275 crores

India net: 244.97 crores

Budget recovery: 89%

India gross: 289.06 crores

