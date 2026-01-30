Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as a perfect Sankranti winner at the Indian box office as it continues to enjoy a smooth ride after entering the 200 crore club. Recently, the film became Chiranjeevi’s first-ever 200 crore net grosser, and yesterday, on day 18, it made history among Tollywood’s Sankranti releases by surpassing Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

On the third Thursday, day 18, the Tollywood action-comedy entertainer earned an estimated 1.28 crores, showing a minimal 1.53% drop from day 17’s 1.3 crores. Overall, the film earned 22.76 crores in the second week, witnessing a decline of 87.29% from the 11-day extended opening week’s 179.15 crores (11-day). In total, it has earned an estimated 201.93 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 238.27 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Week 2 – 22.76 crores

Total – 201.93 crores

Becomes the highest Sankranti grosser!

With 201.93 crores, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has surpassed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (200.98 crores) and HanuMan (201.91 crores) to become the highest Sankranti grosser of Tollywood at the Indian box office. It’ll be interesting to see how far the film goes.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top Sankranti grossers in India (net):

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 201.93 crores (18 days) HanuMan – 201.91 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 200.98 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.97 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru – 169.55 crores

Box office verdict

Reportedly, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was made on a budget of 200 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 201.93 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 1.93 crores. The film is expected to stay in theaters for a couple of weeks more, thus making more returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

