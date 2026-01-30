It’s a new Friday, and Bollywood has a fresh release: Mardaani 3. Yes, the third installment of the successful Mardaani is out, featuring Rani Mukerji in the lead role. Considering the track record of the previous two installments, hopes are high for the latest film, too, and in the long run, it might fetch pleasant numbers at the Indian box office. However, as far as day 1 collection is concerned, it is likely to stay around the openings of the first two parts, without showing considerable improvement.

Decent response to the trailer

Speaking about promotional material, the only asset that has grabbed some attention is the trailer. Released a couple of weeks ago, the trailer struck the right chords, leaving viewers engaged and intrigued. Rani, as usual, looked in top form, and Mallika Prasad seemed like a striking addition to the list of Mardaani’s exciting villains. Other than the trailer, there hasn’t been much promotion, either digitally or on the ground.

5,000+ shows in front of Border 2

Coming to showcasing, Mardaani 3 has secured a decent show count despite Border 2 going strong at the Indian box office. Till yesterday evening, it had a little over 3,900 shows, and now, the final count stands at around 5,030, which is decent considering the competition from a successful commercial entertainer.

Lack of urgency in pre-sales

While the trailer and showcasing are in favor of Mardaani 3, the advances haven’t been promising. With an OTT thriller-like feel, the film sold less than 50K tickets for day 1, suggesting a lack of urgency among the audience.

Day 1 prediction of Mardaani 3

On the whole, it’s clear that Mardaani 3 isn’t a front-loaded affair despite having the franchise factor. Its genre and controlled scale make it entirely dependent on word of mouth. On day 1, it aims to earn in the range of 3.5-4.5 crore net at the Indian box office, which is a fair number, providing a stage to grow over the weekend with positive word of mouth.

For those who don’t know, Mardaani opened at 3.75 crores, while Mardaani 2 opened at 3.8 crores. Now, even the third installment is likely to stay in the same range or go slightly higher. Among Bollywood releases of 2026, it is heading for the third-biggest opening after Border 2 and Ikkis.

Take a look at the opening day collections of Bollywood films in 2026 (highest to lowest):

Border 2 – 32.1 crores Ikkis – 7.28 crores Happy Patel – 1.25 crores Rahu Ketu – 1 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Raja Saab Box Office: Prabhas’ 2nd Lowest-Grossing Film In Telugu Since Baahubali 2!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News