The Raja Saab is still running in theaters but is hardly making any significant earnings. After a strong start, the film failed to maintain the momentum. Furthermore, the successful run of Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu made things worse. Released amid very high expectations, it has turned out to be a disaster. In the original Telugu version, the film has crossed the 100 crore mark at the Indian box office, but that hasn’t provided any relief. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did The Raja Saab (Telugu) earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

The Telugu fantasy-horror-comedy entertainer had a strong start, earning 56.15 crores on the first day. However, since reviews and audience feedback were negative, the film dropped heavily from its second day onwards. Coming to the latest collection update, it earned a dismal 34 lakh on its third Wednesday, day 20. Overall, the Telugu version has earned an estimated 118.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 140 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise breakdown of the Telugu version:

Week 1 – 106.8 crores

Week 2 – 10.16 crores

Day 15 – 17 lakh

Day 16 – 23 lakh

Day 17 – 34 lakh

Day 18 – 27 lakh

Day 19 – 34 lakh

Day 20 – 34 lakh

Total – 118.65 crores

Prabhas’ 2nd lowest-grossing film in Telugu since Baahubali 2

With just 118.65 crores, The Raja Saab has become the second-lowest-grossing film of Prabhas in Telugu language since Baahubali 2. It managed to avoid the lowest spot by surpassing Radhe Shyam (82.78 crores), but it still remains below Adipurush (133.28 crores), which was a disaster as well. Considering the poor run, the film will conclude its run in the same position and is heading for a lifetime collection of around 120 crores.

Take a look at the Telugu collection of Prabhas’ films since Baahubali 2 (highest to lowest):

Baahubali 2 – 338.8 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 286.78 crores Salaar – 218.3 crores Saaho – 152.68 crores Adipurush – 133.28 crores The Raja Saab – 118.65 crores Radhe Shyam – 82.78 crores

