28 Years Later: The Bone Temple continues its underwhelming box office run. There is one silver lining, that it might not end up as one of the lowest-grossing films in the franchise. It is on track to beat the domestic haul of 28 Weeks Later in North America. After surpassing the second installment, it will move up in the list. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

The Bone Temple is the sequel to last year’s 28 Years Later, and despite the strong reviews, it is failing to deliver at the box office. Globally, this Ralph Fiennes-starrer installment is the highest-grossing film of 2026. The film’s cast has been praised for their performances, especially Jack O’Connell.

How much has The Bone Temple earned so far at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s North American box office collection remains below $1 million, even on a discounted Tuesday. The zombie horror film has collected just $485k on its second discounted Tuesday at the North American box office. The film declined by 62% from last Tuesday. With that, The Bone Temple’s domestic total hits $21.4 million in 12 days.

Set to beat 28 Weeks Later domestically

28 Weeks Later is the second film in the 28 Days Later film franchise and was released in 2007. It was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, featuring Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne, Jeremy Renner, Harold Perrineau, and Idris Elba in key roles. 28 Weeks Later collected $28.6 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. The 2026 release is less than $8 million away from surpassing the domestic total of the second film in the franchise. It will thus escape from being the lowest grossing 28 Days Later film domestically.

Check out the domestic collections of the other films in this franchise

28 Years Later — $70.4 million 28 Days Later — $45.0 million 28 Weeks Later — $28.6 million 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — $21.4 million

After its second weekend, The Bone Temple’s overseas collection stands at $25.3 million. Adding the overseas collection, which totaled $21.4 million, the worldwide total is $46.7 million. It has not yet crossed the $50 million mark worldwide. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released on January 16.

Box office summary

North America – $21.4 million

International – $25.3 million

Worldwide – $46.7 million

