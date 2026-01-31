Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller Dhurandhar is a big box office success. Despite competition from Border 2 and now Mardaani 3, it is maintaining an excellent hold. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer is now inches away from entering the 300 crore club overseas. But will he join the league of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan? Scroll below for the day 57 update!

Dhurandhar Overseas Box Office Collection

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar has accumulated 298.33 crore gross at the overseas box office in 57 days. Not only from Bollywood, but it is also facing competition from South biggies like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Chatha Pacha, among others, in key circuits like North America. Still, the spy-action thriller continues to drive footfalls.

Ranveer Singh’s film was the highest Indian grosser of 2025 at the international box office. It is also the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time overseas. The next big target was to unlock the 300 crore club. With a swift pace, Dhurandhar is now less than 2 crores away from achieving the milestone. It will be interesting to witness whether it attains the feat or misses it by a few lakhs. Fingers crossed!

Will Ranveer Singh join the league of Shah Rukh Khan?

Very few Bollywood films have entered the 300 crore club within the first phase of their overseas run. In recent times, we saw Shah Rukh Khan unlock the coveted club with his 2023 blockbusters, Pathaan (412 crores) and Jawan (406 crores).

Ranveer Singh is super close to joining the league of Shah Rukh Khan. Dhurandhar must maintain a steady pace over the next few days to unlock the milestone.

Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the domestic box office, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer has amassed 1052.87 crore gross. Combined with the overseas total, its worldwide gross has surged to 1351.2 crores.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (57 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 892.27 crores

India gross – 1052.87 crores

ROI – 296.56%

Overseas gross – 298.33 crores

Worldwide gross – 1351.2 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

