Mayasabha, starring Jaaved Jaaferi, Veena Jamkar, Deepak Damle, and Mohammad Samad in key roles, had a forgettable opening day. Released alongside a much bigger film, Mardaani 3, this psychological thriller struggled to secure even a fair showcasing across the country. Despite the backing of a Tumbbad fame director, Rahi Anil Barve, it failed to generate any pre-release hype, which was reflected at the Indian box office on day 1. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Since Tumbbad made all the right noise with its re-release in 2024, there were good enough expectations from Rahi Anil Barve’s next. Unfortunately, his follow-up film failed to garner attention in the pre-release stage. It was released yesterday with a few shows, and the niche subject made things even more difficult. Amid no buzz at all and competition from Border 2 and Mardaani 3, the film opened to dismal numbers.

How much did Mayasabha earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Mayasabha earned an estimated 12 lakh net at the Indian box office on its day 1, which equals 14 lakh gross. With such a poor start, the film has registered the lowest Bollywood opening of 2026. It stands below Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma’s Rahu Ketu, which opened at 1 crore net. With decent reviews flowing in, the film might see some rise over the weekend.

Even with a little momentum, Mayasabha can break even at the Indian box office as its making cost is said to be less than 1 crore. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the film fares throughout the opening week.

Enjoys impressive ratings

The Hindi psychological thriller had extremely low footfall on its opening day, but in terms of rating, it is shining bright on BookMyShow. As of now, the film is enjoying a rating of 9.2 out of 10. On IMDb, it is enjoying a rating of 8.1 out of 10, with a total of 1.1K votes. Hopefully, with such a reception, the film finds its audience in the upcoming days.

