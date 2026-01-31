Sam Raimi’s original horror, Send Help, has announced its arrival at the box office with an impressive preview collection. The survival flick is now expected to exceed expectations at the box office in its opening weekend in North America. It has been well received by the audience, but is that enough for it to be financially successful? For now, let’s focus on its preview collections and how much it’s expected to make on debut.

Last year, horror films did exceptionally well at the cinemas, but they have been a bit of a dud this season. From Primate to 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple could not do much at the box office. Therefore, not much is pinned on this, but the vibe is quite positive. Also, Sam Raimi is a renowned filmmaker along with Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. Both are popular with the audience, which undoubtedly helps the film’s box-office performance.

Send Help preview collection in North America

Industry analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that Send Help has earned impressive box-office numbers in North America from Thursday previews. The film raked in $2.2 million on Thursday from the previews. It is more than 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple‘s $2.1 million Thursday previews collection. It is a positive thing since Sam Raimi’s film is an original, while The Bone Temple is a sequel.

Box office projection

Initially, the survival horror thriller was expected to collect $14 million to $17 million on its opening weekend in North America. However, it is now expected to collect between $16 million and $20 million in its debut weekend. This would put it at #1 in the domestic box office rankings.

More about the movie

Directed by Sam Raimi, Send Help is a survival thriller featuring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien as an employee and her boss. The story follows them as they are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash and their attempts to survive, as tension rises between them. Send Help was released in the theaters on January 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

