Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, has emerged as a clean success at the Indian box office and continues to push its tally higher. Despite competition from other Sankranti releases, it stood out as a family entertainer and scored well during the first week, and eventually, by the end of the second week, it became a success. Recently, it surpassed Teja Sajja’s HanuMan to become the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film domestically in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The Telugu action-comedy entertainer maintained a good hold on its third Friday, day 19, earning an estimated 1.08 crores. Compared with day 18’s 1.3 crores, it dropped by just 16.92%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 203.03 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 239.57 crore gross. Going by the current pace, the target of 215 crore net looks very much achievable.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Week 2 – 22.8 crores

Day 19 – 1.08 crores

Total – 203.03 crores

It’s now 7th highest-grossing Telugu film post-COVID!

Recently, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu surpassed HanuMan (201.91 crores) and became the seventh-highest-grossing Telugu film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. It’ll conclude the run in the same position as the next target of Pushpa (267.55 crores) is out of reach. The list is topped by Pushpa 2 (1234.1 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films in India post-COVID (net):

Pushpa 2 – 1234.1 crores RRR – 782.2 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 646.31 crores Salaar – 406.45 crores Devara – 292.47 crores Pushpa – 267.55 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 203.03 crores HanuMan – 201.91 crores OG – 194.16 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.97 crores

More about the film

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the Tollywood biggie released in theaters on January 12. It was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores, making it the second-most-expensive film of Chiranjeevi, after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (275 crores). It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 15: Jiiva Starrer Is A Super Hit, Delivers 170% Returns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News