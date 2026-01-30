Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva in the lead, has performed well so far and concluded its second week yesterday. After a decent start, the film displayed good hold and eventually emerged as a success story at the Indian box office within a few days. It has come as a pleasant surprise after back-to-back debacles for Kollywood in the form of Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 15 days!

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the Indian box office in 15 days?

The Tamil political satire film amassed a solid 19.75 crores in the 8-day extended opening week. In the second week, it saw a 62.83% drop and earned 7.34 crores. Overall, the film has earned 27.09 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 31.96 crores. In the next few days, it will comfortably cross the 30 crore net mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 27.09 crores

Week 2 – 7.34 crores

Total – 31.96 crores

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a super hit!

Reportedly, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made on a budget of just 10 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 27.09 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 17.09 crores. Calculated further, it equals 170.9% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office. With this, the film is the only hit and super hit for Kollywood in 2026.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crores

India net collection – 31.96 crores

ROI – 17.09 crores

ROI% – 170.9%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil also stars Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, Meenakshi Dinesh, Amith Mohan Rajeshwari, and Anuraj OB. It is directed by Nithish Sahadev and produced by Kannan Ravi (Kannan Ravi Productions). It was released on January 15.

On IMDb, the Jiiva starrer is enjoying a rating of 7.7 out of 10 with 1.3K votes. On BookMyShow, it is enjoying a rating of 8.7 out of 10 with over 21K votes.

