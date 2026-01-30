The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles, has ended its third week at the Indian box office. After scoring well above 100 crores in the first week, the film saw a freefall in the second week, and things became worse in the third week. With collections staying lower than 3 crores, the Tollywood magnum opus is yet to reach the 150 crore mark in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did The Raja Saab earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Telugu fantasy-horror-comedy entertainer received poor reviews from critics and audiences, resulting in disastrous collections. In week 1, it earned 130.25 crores, with 62.9 crores coming on the opening day itself. In the second week, collections dropped by 90.35% and 12.56 crores came in. In the third week, the film again dropped by 83.12%, earning a dismal 2.12 crores. Overall, the film has earned 144.93 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 171.01 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 130.25 crores

Week 2 – 12.56 crores

Week 3 – 2.12 crores

Total – 144.93 crores

Budget and recovery

The Raja Saab was reportedly made on a budget of 400 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 144.93 crores by the end of the third week. So, the film has recovered only 36.23% of the budget. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 400 crores

India net collection – 144.93 crores

Deficit – 255.07 crores

Deficit% – 63.77%

Verdict – Flop

How far will The Raja Saab go?

The Prabhas starrer has entered its fourth week with limited shows in select locations, suggesting it won’t generate significant earnings. Based on the current situation, it seems the film is heading for a lifetime collection of around 146-146.5 crore net. With a final number below 150 crore net, the biggie will be ending its run on a highly disappointing note, considering the face value of Prabhas.

