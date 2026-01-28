The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in key roles, has turned out to be a major disappointment during its theatrical run. While it continues to push its tally ahead through domestic run, the film has concluded its box-office run in the biggest overseas territory, North America (USA and Canada). Shockingly, it couldn’t even reach $2.5 million. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Raja Saab failed to make it big at the North American box office

Considering the big success of Kalki 2898 AD in the territory, expectations were high for Prabhas’ latest fantasy-horror-comedy entertainer. Right from the advance booking stage, shocking trends emerged, with ticket sales well below expectations. Still, it managed to amass $1.4 million from premieres and overall $1.76 million on the opening day (including premieres). However, the film completely lost its momentum thereafter.

After a good start, The Raja Saab was severely impacted by poor word of mouth and eventually ended its run with just $2.356 million at the North American box office. It equals 21.64 crores in Indian rupees. Out of $2.356 million earned, the USA contributed $2.168 million (19.92 crores), and Canada contributed $188K (1.72 crores).

On the language front, The Raja Saab earned $2.295 million (21.08 crores) from the original Telugu version. The Hindi-dubbed version contributed only $58K (53.29 lakh), while the Tamil-dubbed version contributed a dismal $3K (2.75 lakh).

Turns out to be a disaster!

For those who don’t know, the revised breakeven target of the North American territory for the Prabhas starrer was set at $7.5 million (68.93 crores). Against this target, it earned only $2.356 million, thus recovering only 31.41% of its breakeven target. So, it ended its run as a disaster in the territory.

More about the film

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab was theatrically released on January 9. It is produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad, and Ishan Saksena under the banner of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It was reportedly made at a budget of 400 crores.

