Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar is determined to unlock the 900 crore club at the Indian box office. The Bollywood spy action thriller has concluded its 8th week on a successful note, though it missed beating Uri: The Surgical Strike. Scroll below for the latest update on day 56.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 56

According to estimates, Dhurandhar earned 36 lakhs on day 56. Despite the mid-week blues, Aditya Dhar’s directorial is maintaining an excellent hold. There’s also competition from Border 2, but it’s clearly successfully beating the odds.

The total box office collection in India has reached 892.02 crores net. Ranveer Singh starrer is made on a budget of 225 crores. In 8 weeks, the makers have raked in profits of 296.45%. A super-duper hit!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Week 8 – 5.97 crores*

Total – 892.02 crores*

Records the highest 8th week in Hindi cinema

Dhurandhar has concluded its 8th week, earning an estimated 5.97 crores. It surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike (5.96 crores) by a small margin and recoded the highest Week 8 in Hindi cinema.

Take a look at the top 3 highest Week 8 collections in Bollywood:

Dhurandhar – 5.97 crores Uri: The Surgical Strike – 5.96 crores Stree 2 – 5.01 crores

Only 8 crores away from creating history!

The last one yet historic milestone Dhurandhar could unlock is the 900 crore club. It is only 8 crores away from becoming the first Bollywood film in the coveted club. So far, the pace is on par. The screen count has further reduced due to the arrival of Mardaani 3, which could be a major roadblock. Only time will tell if Ranveer Singh starrer managed to create one more history before concluding its theatrical journey in India.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (56 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 892.02 crores*

India gross – 1052.58 crores

ROI – 296.45%

Overseas gross – 295 crores

Worldwide gross – 1347.58 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

