Unlike last year, 2026 has started with a bang for the Marathi film industry. The very first release of the year, Krantijyoti Vidyalay, emerged as a big hit at the Indian box office. It is now followed by Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, which has also emerged as a success story. Starring Nirmiti Sawant and Prarthana Behere in key roles, the film amassed a good sum in its first two weeks. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Marathi comedy-drama film, directed by Kedar Shinde, was released theatrically on January 16. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth has been decent. Such a reception has helped the film maintain a good pace so far. In the opening week, it scored 3.65 crores. In the second week, it dropped by 41.64% and added another 2.13 crores to the kitty. Overall, the film has earned 5.78 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 6.82 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 3.65 crores

Week 2 – 2.13 crores

Total – 5.78 crores

It’s a clean success!

While there’s no official word about the budget of Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai?, its estimated cost is said to be 3 crores. Against this estimated cost, the film has already earned 5.78 crores, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 2.78 crores. Calculated further, it equals 92.66% returns. It has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

With over 90% returns, Aga Aga Sunbai! Kay Mhantay Sasubai? has become a clean success, making it the second success story for the Marathi film industry in 2026. To become a hit, the film must achieve 100% returns, which will be possible with a net collection of 6 crores. So, it is likely to become a hit today, on day 15.

Box office summary:

Budget – 3 crores

India net collection – 5.78 crores

ROI – 2.78 crores

ROI% – 92.66%

Verdict – Plus

