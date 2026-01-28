Krantijyoti Vidyalay, starring Sachin Khedekar, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Chandekar, Prajakta Koli, Kshitee Jog, Kadambari Kadam, and Harish Dudhade in key roles, continues to attract footfalls despite the strong presence of Border 2. While the film has already emerged as a massive success story at the Indian box office, it now aims to become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 27!

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 27 days?

The Marathi social drama saw a good boost due to Republic Day, and on the fourth Tuesday, on day 27, it maintained the momentum, earning an estimated 35 lakh. Compared to the fourth Friday’s 26 lakh, the film saw a 34.61% jump, which is impressive. Overall, it has earned an estimated 23.61 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 27.85 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Week 2 – 8.76 crores

Week 3 – 5.59 crores

Day 23 – 26 lakh

Day 24 – 65 lakh

Day 25 – 88 lakh

Day 26 – 98 lakh

Day 27 – 35 lakh

Total – 23.61 crores

Soon to become the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film post-COVID

Krantijyoti Vidyalay currently stands at 23.61 crores, and it needs 61 lakh more to beat Dashavatar (24.21 crores). Once it surpasses Dashavatar, it will become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Considering the ongoing momentum, the feat is expected to be achieved in the next 2-3 days.

Take a look at the top 5 Marathi grossers in the post-COVID era:

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Dharmaveer – 24.67 crores Dashavatar – 24.21 crores

More about the film

Krantijyoti Vidyalay is written and directed by Hemant Dhome. It is produced by Kshitee Jog, Viraj Gawas, Urfi Kazmi, and Ajinkya Dhamal under the banner of Crazy Few Films and Chalchitra Mandalee Productions. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 4 crores.

