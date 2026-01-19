Krantijyoti Vidyalay Marathi Madhyam, also known as Krantijyoti Vidyalay, has become a major success at the Indian box office. Released on January 1, the social drama has become the first successful Marathi film of 2026. Recently, it concluded the third weekend on a high note, enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of almost 370%. In the meantime, it has surpassed the box office returns of Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 18!

How much did Krantijyoti Vidyalay earn at the Indian box office in 18 days?

The Marathi social drama performed impressively during the third weekend, earning on par with the 4-day extended opening weekend of 3.9 crores. On the third Friday, day 16, it earned 51 lakh, followed by day 17’s 1.48 crores. On day 18, it scored 1.88 crores. Overall, during the third weekend, it earned 3.87 crores. In total, the film has earned a solid 18.77 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 22.14 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 6.14 crores

Week 2 – 8.76 crores

Day 16 – 51 lakh

Day 17 – 1.48 crores

Day 18 – 1.88 crores

Total – 18.77 crores

Krantijyoti Vidyalay beats Ved’s ROI!

Made on a reported budget of 4 crores, Krantijyoti Vidyalay has earned 18.77 crores so far, thus yielding an ROI of 14.77 crores. Calculated further, it equals a whopping 369.25% returns. With such high returns, the film has secured a super hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

With 369.25%, the Sachin Khedekar starrer has crossed Ved’s returns at the Indian box office. Riteish Deshmukh-led Ved was made on a budget of 15 crores, and it earned a superb 61.2 crores. It achieved an ROI of 46.2 crores, equivalent to 308% returns.

Box office summary:

Budget – 4 crores

India net collection – 18.77 crores

ROI – 14.77 crores

ROI% – 369.25%

Verdict – Super Hit

