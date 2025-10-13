Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, is in the final stage of its theatrical run and has already amassed impressive returns at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, it performed really well and turned out to be the first Marathi super hit of 2025. In the recent development, it has also surpassed Naach Ga Ghuma and become the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 31!

The Marathi suspense thriller received recent decent reviews from critics, and among moviegoers, it received mostly favorable word-of-mouth. The performances of the cast were unanimously praised by everyone. Riding high on such positivity, the film managed to stay active at ticket windows for a month. Speaking about the fifth weekend, it earned 38 lakh.

How much did Dashavatar earn at the Indian box office in 31 days?

Overall, Dashavatar earned 23.61 crore net at the Indian box office in 31 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 27.85 crores. From here, it won’t make any significant earnings and will conclude its run at around 24 crore net.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 9.2 crores

Week 2 – 9.25 crores

Week 3 – 3.53 crores

Week 4 – 1.25 crores

Day 29 – 5 lakh

Day 30 – 16 lakh

Day 31 – 17 lakh

Total – 23.61 crores

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Marathi film post-COVID

With 23.61 crores in the kitty, Dashavatar has surpassed Mukta Barve and Namrata Sambherao’s Naach Ga Ghuma (23.55 crores) to become the fifth-highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It will end its run in the same position as the next target of Dharmaveer (24.67 crores) is out of reach.

It had a chance of beating Dharmaveer, but Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari‘s release significantly impacted its show count in Maharashtra.

Take a look at the top Marathi grossers post-COVID (above 20 crore net):

Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crores Ved – 61.2 crores Pawankhind – 37.72 crores Dharmaveer – 24.67 crores Dashavatar – 23.61 crores Naach Ga Ghuma – 23.55 crores Navra Maza Navsacha 2 – 20.67 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ravanaprabhu Re-Release Box Office Day 3: Mohanlal Beats His Own Spadikam’s 3-Day Total With 18% Higher Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News