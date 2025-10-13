Theaters of Kerala continue to stay occupied, as after the storm of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, the re-release of Ravanaprabhu is attracting the crowd. With the film, Mohanlal is showing his clear dominance in God’s own country, Kerala. In the 3-day opening weekend, it has amassed a strong total, surpassing Laletan’s own big re-release, Spadikam, at the Kerala box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

For Mohanlal, 2025 has turned out to be a memorable year. After delivering two back-to-back money spinners like L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, he delivered a decent success story with Hridayapoorvam. Now, with the re-run of his 24-year-old hit, he is again setting the cash registers ringing. What’s more impressive is that the film has shown an upward trend over its entire weekend.

How much did Ravanaprabhu earn at the Kerala box office in 3 days?

In previews, Ravanaprabhu re-release earned around 1.9 lakh. On the opening day, it opened at 71 lakh, followed by an estimated 73 lakh. On day 3, it jumped again and earned an estimated 80 lakh. Overall, the film earned around 2.26 crore gross at the Kerala box office in the opening weekend.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Previews – 1.9 lakh

Day 1 – 71 lakh

Day 2 – 73 lakh

Day 3 – 80 lakh

Total – 2.26 crores

Beats 3-day collection of Spadikam

With 2.26 crore gross in the kitty, Ravanaprabhu re-release surpassed the 3-day gross of Spadikam in Kerala. For those who don’t know, Spadikam re-release earned an estimated 1.46 crore gross during the first three days. So, if a comparison is made, Mohanlal‘s latest re-release has earned 18.14% higher collection than Spadikam.

More about the film

Written and directed by Ranjith, Ravanaprabhu also featured Vasundhara Das, Siddique, Napoleon, and others in key roles. It was originally released on August 31, 2001. 24 years later, it was re-released in theatres on October 10, 2025. Back in the day, it opened to positive reviews and favorable audience word-of-mouth. It was also a big box office success.

