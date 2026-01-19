Sydney Sweeney has found her new second-highest-grossing film worldwide this weekend! The Housemaid has surpassed her rom-com, Anyone But You, at the worldwide box office as her second-highest-grossing movie overall. The film is also edging closer to a significant milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid’s domestic box office collection after 32 days

Sydney Sweeney’s R-rated thriller collected a strong $8.5 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. On Monday, MLK Day, it collected another $1.58 million at the North American box office. It witnessed a 22.2% drop from last weekend at the box office, proving its strong hold on its domestic turf. It is also in the top 5 domestic box office rankings, and this weekend it is at #4. After this extended weekend, the thriller’s domestic total is $108.7 million.

Edges closer to hitting $250 million milestone worldwide

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sydney Sweeney starrer The Housemaid collected a solid $26.6 million at the overseas box office on its 4th weekend. The film’s overseas cume across over 70 markets has reached $138.6 million. Adding overseas and domestic collections, the worldwide cume stands at $247.3 million. It is less than $4 million away from the $250 million milestone worldwide. The film will achieve this milestone this week.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $108.7 million

International – $138.6 million

Worldwide – $247.3 million

Surpasses Anyone But You as Sydney Sweeney’s 2nd-highest-grosser ever!

Anyone But You, released in 2023, collected $220.3 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. It was the second-highest-grossing film in Sydney Sweeney’s career. The R-rated thriller has surpassed the worldwide haul of Anyone But You to become the actress’ all-time 2nd-highest-grosser. As a female lead, The Housemaid is her highest-grossing film ever and soon crossed the $250 million mark, a career first for her.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of Sydney Sweeney worldwide

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – $392.1 million The Housemaid – $247.3 million Anyone But You – $220.3 million Madame Web – $100.5 million Immaculate – $34.8 million

The Housemaid is tracking to end its global run between $310 million and $360 million, and it was released on December 19.

