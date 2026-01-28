Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty in key roles, has made roaring collections on its first working weekday. After enjoying the benefit of the Republic Day holiday on Monday, the film had its litmus test on Tuesday, day 5, and guess what? It has passed the test with flying colors. The Border sequel went past the 20 crore mark and made a smashing entry into the 200 crore club at the Indian box office.

How much did Border 2 earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

After a superb opening weekend and blockbuster performance on Republic Day, all eyes were set on the performance of the first regular working weekday. The epic action war film was expected to stay strong, scoring 16-17 crores on day 5, but it exceeded expectations, earning a surprising 23.31 crores. Compared to day 1’s 32.1 crores, it dropped by just 27.38%, which shows an excellent hold.

Overall, Border 2 has made a smashing entry to the 200 crore club, and its current total stands at 216.79 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 255.81 crore gross. It marks Sunny Deol’s second double century, after Gadar 2. For Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty, the film marks their debut double century. For Diljit Dosanjh, it has turned out to be the second 200 crore net grosser after Good Newwz.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 32.1 crores

Day 2 – 40.59 crores

Day 3 – 57.2 crores

Day 4 – 63.59 crores

Day 5 – 23.31 crores

Total – 216.79 crores

Becomes the highest-grossing film of 2026

With 216.79 crore net in the kitty, Border 2 has surpassed Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (198.55 crore net) to become the highest-grossing film of 2026 at the Indian box office. In the next few days, it will also become the first 300 crore net grosser of 2026.

Take a look at the top grossers of 2026 in India:

Border 2 – 216.79 crores (5 days) Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 198.55 crores The Raja Saab – 144.22 crores Parasakthi – 52.13 crores Anaganaga Oka Raju – 48.49 crores

