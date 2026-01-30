Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty are reigning at the box office with their Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2. The epic war action drama is now playing in the 300 crore club. It has surpassed as many as 5 Bollywood biggies in the last 24 hours of its worldwide run. Scroll below for the day 7 update!

Border 2 chases the 50 crore milestone overseas

Anurag Singh’s directorial is growing from strength to strength at the overseas box office. In the first week, it has accumulated 41 crore gross. It is now inches away from the 50 crore milestone, after which it will compete with the international lifetime of Salman Khan’s Sikandar (58 crores).

Beats 5 Bollywood biggies at the worldwide box office!

The record-breaking spree continues at the worldwide box office. In 7 days, Sunny Deol starrer has amassed 330.06 crores gross. This includes 289.06 crore gross from the domestic run.

It has surpassed not one or two but as many as 6 Bollywood films at the worldwide box office. The list includes 2 Salman Khan biggies – Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores), and Bharat (323.03 crores), along with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani (318 crores), Mahavatar Narsimha (320.79 crores), and The Kashmir Files (326.95 crores).

Soon, Border 2 will emerge as Varun Dhawan’s highest-grossing film of all time by beating the global lifetime of Dilwale (394 crores). However, it will be interesting to see if the epic war action drama can leave behind Gadar 2 (685.19 crores) to rank as Sunny Deol’s #1 worldwide grosser.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 8 Summary

India net: 244.97 crores

India gross: 289.06 crores

Overseas gross: 41 crores

Worldwide gross: 330.06 crores

