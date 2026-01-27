Nithish Sahadev’s political satire Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is minting profits at the Indian box office. Jiiva starrer has crossed the 25 crore milestone. It has now surpassed the 2025 Tamil super-hit Paranthu Po in profits. Scroll below for the day 12 collection.

A stable hold on Republic Day!

According to Sacnilk, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earned 1.50 crores on day 12. The Republic Day holiday helped boost collections, on a par with the second Saturday, which brought in 1.55 crores. There is competition from Parasakthi and Mankatha re-release, but there’s little to worry about, as it is already a success!

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 25.75 crores net after 15 days. The 2026 Tamil political satire is made on a budget of only 10 crores. It has minted returns of 157.5% and emerged as a super-hit.

Here’s the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crores

Day 9 – 85 lakh

Day 10 – 1.55 crores

Day 11 – 2.10 crores

Day 12 – 1.50 crores

Total – 25.75 crores

Axes Paranthu Po’s profits!

Shiva’s 2025 road musical comedy Paranthu Po was the 5th most profitable Tamil film of 2025. Made on a budget of just 3 crores, it earned 7.3 crores over its lifetime, yielding returns of 143%. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has moved way past that mark in only 12 days!

It is now to be seen whether it beats Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, which made profits of 192.8% in its box office journey.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Summary Day 12:

Budget – 10 crores

India net – 25.75 crores

ROI – 157.5%

India gross – 30.38 crores

Overseas gross – 3 crores

Worldwide gross – 33.38 crores

Verdict – Hit

