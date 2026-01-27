Dhurandhar has concluded its 8th weekend on a glorious note as well. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt starrer continues to surpass our expectations. It is facing strong competition from Border 2, but will the spy action thriller unlock the 900 crore club for Bollywood? Scroll below for the day 52 report!

How much has Dhurandhar earned in India?

Aditya Dhar’s directorial witnessed a glorious, dreamy run at the box office. Released on December 5, 2025, it dominated the ticket windows for over 1.5 months. Republic Day release Border 2 has now taken over the maximum screens, but that isn’t stopping the Ranveer Singh starrer from driving footfalls. According to the official update, Dhurandhar collected 1.55 crores on the Republic Day holiday.

The 8th weekend has concluded at 4.75 crores. With that, the overall box office collection of Dhurandhar in India comes to 890.80 crores net after 53 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 1051.44 crores.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 218 crores

Week 2 – 261.5 crores

Week 3 – 189.3 crores

Week 4 – 115.7 crores

Week 5 – 56.35 crores

Week 6 – 28.95 crores

Week 7 – 16.25 crores

Weekend 8 – 4.75 crores

Total – 890.80 crores

Inches away from the 900 crore club!

Ranveer Singh starrer previously surpassed Pushpa 2 to emerge as the highest-grossing Hindi film in history. No Bollywood film has ever entered the 900 crore club in India. Dhurandhar is less than 10 crores away from unlocking the milestone. The daily earnings will drop with the regular working days starting today. But with no other competition apart from Border 2, the spy action thriller still has the potential to reach the milestone. The makers will have to come up with an exciting strategy to drive more footfall to the theatres.

Dhurandhar Box Office Summary (53 days)

Budget – 225 crores

India net – 890.80 crores

India gross – 1051.44 crores

ROI – 295%

Overseas gross – 295 crores

Worldwide gross – 1346.14 crores

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

