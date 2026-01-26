Republic Day 2026 release, Border 2 is enjoying a fantastic run. It is inching closer to the 200 crore club worldwide. That’s not it! Before the completion of the opening weekend, the epic war action drama has emerged as the Sunny Deol’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Maintains a strong momentum overseas

According to estimates, Border 2 has accumulated 27.49 crore gross. It has witnessed a 89% jump in the last 24 hours. In only 3 days, Anurag Singh’s directorial has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s 2025 Republic Day release, Sky Force, which had concluded its international lifetime at only 15 crore gross.

The epic war action drama is also performing better than many other Bollywood biggies of 2025. The list includes Baaghi 4 (15 crores) and Thamma (26.5 crores), among others. Today, it will surpass Mahavatar Narsimha (28.2 crores) and Raid 2 (31 crores).

200 crore club loading worldwide!

At the worldwide box office, Border 2 has grossed 188.76 crores. This includes 153.27 crore gross from the domestic market. Today, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer will unlock the 200 crore club, the first for Bollywood in 2026.

Becomes Sunny Deol’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally!

Drumrolls, please, because in only 3 days, Border 2 has surpassed the global lifetime of Gadar (133.12 crores). It is now Sunny Deol’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. Gadar 2 will continue to hold the #1 spot with its global total of 685.19 crores.

Take a look at Sunny Deol’s top grossers at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Gadar 2 – 685.19 crores Border 2 – 180.76 crores Gadar – 133.12 crores Jaat – 120.60 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana – 88.72 crores

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 129.89 crores

India gross: 153.27 crores

Overseas gross: 27.49 crores

Worldwide gross: 180.76 crores

