Chiranjeevi’s 2026 release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, is on track to emerge as a box-office success. The Telugu action comedy is now close to clocking a double century. But before that, it has emerged as 3rd third-highest Sankranti grosser. Scroll below for the day 14 report!

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 14

Anil Ravipudi‘s directorial is the #1 choice of audience in Telugu cinema and the second choice in India, after Border 2. According to Sacnilk, the action-comedy earned 6 crores on day 14. It saw a 41% jump on the second Sunday, compared to 4.25 crores collected on the previous day.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 192.05 crores net. Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action comedy was mounted on a budget of 200 crores. It now needs about 8 crores more in the kitty to reach breakeven and emerge a success in India. That milestone could be unlocked today, as it is a Republic Day holiday. Fingers crossed!

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crores

Day 12 – 2.65 crores

Day 13 – 4.25 crores

Day 14 – 6 crores

Total – 192.05 crores

Knocks down Sankranthiki Vasthunam!

Chiranjeevi has taken over Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam at the Indian box office. With that, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing Sankranti release of all time in Telugu cinema. Today or max by tomorrow, it will conquer the top throne.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top Sankranti grossers in India (net):

HanuMan – 201.91 crores Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – 200.98 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 192.05 crores (14 days) Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.97 crores Sarileru Neekevvaru – 169.55 crores Waltair Veerayya – 161.06 crores

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Summary Day 14

Budget: 200 crores

India net: 192.05 crores

Budget recovery: 96%

India gross: 226.61 crores

Overseas gross: 41.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 268.11 crores

