Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has already emerged as a big success for the buyers, and in the next few days, it will also secure a success tag at the Indian box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 200 crores, and during its 11-day run, it has recovered close to 90% of its cost through domestic earnings. In the meantime, it has emerged as director Anil Ravipudi’s second-highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Telugu action comedy entertainer has been enjoying an impressive run despite mixed reviews from critics. Thanks to Sankranti holidays and decent word of mouth among the audience, it has managed to pull off good numbers so far. Speaking about the latest update, the film scored an estimated 3.15 crores on its second Thursday, day 11, registering a 25% drop. Overall, it has earned an estimated 179 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 211.22 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Paid premieres – 9.35 crores

Day 1 – 32.25 crores

Day 2 – 18.75 crores

Day 3 – 19.5 crores

Day 4 – 22 crores

Day 5 – 19.5 crores

Day 6 – 18.9 crores

Day 7 – 17.65 crores

Day 8 – 8 crores

Day 9 – 5.75 crores

Day 10 – 4.2 crores

Day 11 – 3.15 crores

Total – 179 crores

Becomes Anil Ravipudi’s 2nd highest-grossing film

With 179 crores in the kitty, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has become the second-highest-grossing film of Anil Ravipudi at the Indian box office. In the next two days, it is likely to overtake Sankranthiki Vasthunam (186.7 crores) to become Ravipudi’s top grosser.

Take a look at Anil Ravipudi’s top grossers in India (net):

Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 186.97 crores Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 179 crores (11 days) Sarileru Neekevvaru – 169.55 crores F2: Fun and Frustration – 98.5 crores Bhagavanth Kesari – 84.78 crores

