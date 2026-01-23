Finally, Mankatha has re-released in theaters today, and it’s another festive occasion for all Ajith Kumar fans after Pongal. The 2011 Tamil hit was one of the most-demanded re-releases in recent times, and fans have got an opportunity to celebrate the vintage Thala on big screens. While the opening at the Indian box office is going to be fantastic, the film has already made history on the online movie ticketing platform BookMyShow. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The 2011 action thriller was a major commercial and critical success during its original run and has since gained cult status. As the trend of re-releasing old classics continues to grow, Venkat Prabhu’s directorial has been in great demand. Expectedly, when the re-run was announced, the excitement reached its peak, and the same was reflected in the advance booking.

Mankatha re-release makes history on BookMyShow!

In the last 4-5 days, we have witnessed a wave of Ajith Kumar’s stardom in the Tamil market, leading to record pre-sales. It has been learned that Mankatha has emerged as the first Tamil re-release to sell 100K or more tickets through pre-sales on BookMyShow. Yes, the film has crossed 100K and sold 101.05K tickets in total.

Overtakes Ghilli’s pre-sales

With the 100K-ticket milestone, Mankatha has also sold the most tickets on BookMyShow for a Tamil re-release. It dethroned Thalapathy Vijay‘s Ghilli to reach the top spot. For those who aren’t aware, Ghilli sold 79K tickets, followed by Sachein with 72K.

Take a look at the top Kollywood re-release pre-sales on BookMyShow:

Mankatha – 101.05K tickets Ghilli – 79K tickets Sachein – 72K tickets Padayappa – 64K tickets

More about Mankatha

The action thriller was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It also featured Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, and others. It was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel under the banner of Cloud Nine Movies. It was reportedly made on a budget of 24 crores.

