In the absence of Thalapathy Vijay, another Kollywood superstar, Ajith Kumar, is making sure the cash registers keep ringing. Yes, the superstar is all set to make noise at the box office with his much-awaited re-release of Mankatha. The film is arriving in theaters tomorrow (January 23), and as expected, all Thala fans are charged up to celebrate the occasion like a festival. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, the Kollywood action thriller was originally released in 2011. Back then, it received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it enjoyed favorable word of mouth. During its original run, the film became a major success in India and overseas, grossing a solid 74.25 crores worldwide. Apart from the commercial and critical success during the original run, the film has gained a cult status over the years.

Mankatha makes history in day 1 advance booking!

On fans’ demand, Mankatha is being re-released in theaters, and, as expected, it has witnessed tremendous advance booking. It has been learned that the film has sold tickets worth 2.16 crore gross for day 1 at the Tamil Nadu box office. With this, it has made history by registering the highest opening-day pre-sales for a re-release in Tamil Nadu.

Mankatha grabbed the top spot by overtaking Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, which grossed 2.15 crore through opening-day pre-sales in Tamil Nadu. With some more hours to go, the final number is expected to go past 2.2 crore gross.

Apart from the record pre-sales in Tamil Nadu, the Ajith Kumar starrer also made ripples on BookMyShow. It surpassed the pre-sales of Sachein (73K) and Padayappa (66K) on the movie ticket booking platform, underscoring Ajith’s stardom.

More about Mankatha

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the Tamil action thriller also stars Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea, and Vaibhav in key roles. It was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel under the banner of Cloud Nine Movies.

