While Thalapathy Vijay failed to make it to theaters on the originally planned release date with Jana Nayagan, another Kollywood superstar is coming to entertain the audience. Yes, Ajith Kumar is ready to set the big screens on fire on January 23 with his 14-year-old classic, Mankatha. Being one of the most demanded Tamil re-releases, the film is off to a fantastic response in pre-sales and is ready to start big at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Kollywood action thriller was originally released in 2011. Back then, it received mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it enjoyed favorable word of mouth. It had a long theatrical run, completing a 50-day run in some theaters. Overall, it was a big success in India and overseas. It managed to gross a solid 74.25 crores globally.

Mankatha re-release witnesses a superb response in pre-sales

Over the years, Mankatha has gained immense popularity and is considered one of Ajith Kumar‘s best films. As a result, fans demanded its re-release, and they’ll finally get to witness classic Ajith on the big screen. Considering the craze, the film was expected to see a strong pre-sale response, and that’s exactly what is happening.

While full-fledged bookings are yet to open, Mankatha is already making noise. As per the recent update (as of 2 pm IST), the re-release has already sold 15,829 tickets for day 1, across only 67 shows. Such a response is impressive, and it clearly hints at a record start at the Indian box office.

Overtakes Ghilli’s peak-hour bookings on BookMyShow!

Among Kollywood re-releases, the Ajith Kumar starrer has secured the second spot in peak pre-sales in one hour on BookMyShow. Reportedly, the film reached its peak, selling 4.31K tickets in just one hour. It surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, which had sold 4.25K tickets in one hour. Rajinikanth‘s Padayappa holds the top spot with 4.88K tickets.

Since Mankatha still has three days and some hours to go, it has a strong chance of dethroning Padayappa’s peak-hour pre-sales on BookMyShow.

