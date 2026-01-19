James Cameron’s films have always dominated the IMAX screens, and his Avatar: Fire and Ash is also doing the same. Avatar 3 has surpassed the lifetime haul of Ne Zha 2 in IMAX to move closer to the top five highest-grossing films ever in the IMAX format worldwide. The film will also track to beat a Christopher Nolan blockbuster. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s box office collection in IMAX screenings

IMAX is a premium large-format cinema technology designed for a more immersive movie-watching experience, especially films like Avatar. Since these movies are visual treats, fans do not hesitate to pay a fortune to watch them in IMAX. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar 3’s IMAX total has reached $173.3 million worldwide. It includes $52.9 million at the domestic box office and $120.4 million overseas from the IMAX screenings.

Surpasses Ne Zha 2 as the 6th highest-grossing film ever in IMAX

Ne Zha 2 was a Chinese phenomenon last year. The animated feature collected $167 million worldwide from the IMAX screenings alone. With that, it became the 6th highest-grossing film ever in IMAX. It has also been reported that Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed Ne Zha 2’s IMAX haul to become the new highest-grossing film ever in IMAX, pushing the Chinese juggernaut to #7.

Set to beat Oppenheimer to break into the all-time top 5 highest-grossing films in IMAX

Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer is the all-time 5th highest-grossing film in IMAX worldwide. James Cameron’s Avatar 3 is tracking to beat Oppenheimer‘s $184 million IMAX run next weekend. Therefore, it is poised to become the 5th-highest-grossing film in IMAX history. If it happens, all three Avatar films will rank among the top 5 highest-grossing IMAX releases of all time.

More about Avatar 3’s box office performance

At the domestic box office, Avatar 3 has collected $367.4 million after thirty-two days, and internationally, it has crossed $900 million milestone. The film’s overseas total is $955.3 million, and, when combined with its domestic total, the worldwide total is $1.32 billion. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

