Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme has been enjoying a solid box office run domestically and internationally. This has enabled it to move past a major global milestone. Timothée, a favorite this awards season, might be a reason for the film’s strong commercial performance. The sports drama has also witnessed a significant surge at the overseas box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Marty Supreme emerged as A24’s top grosser at the domestic box office

For the unversed, the Timothée Chalamet-led collected $5.5 million at the domestic box office on its fourth weekend. It landed at #5 in the domestic box office rankings, down 26.8% from last weekend despite losing 485 theaters. On Monday, it collected $1.18 million, bringing the domestic total of the sports drama to $80.8 million. Therefore, the film has surpassed Everything Everywhere All at Once as A24’s highest-grossing domestic release.

Marty Supreme crosses the $100 million worldwide milestone!

According to the industry tracker, Luiz Fernando’s report, Marty Supreme collected a solid number at the domestic box office. It collected $4.4 million on its fourth weekend at the overseas box office. It has increased by almost 42% from last weekend, to an international cume of $19.9 million across just 20 markets overseas. Allied to the $80.8 million domestic cume, Timothée’s film has crossed the $100 million worldwide mark. The latest global total of the film is $100.7 million.

More about the film

Marty Supreme has crossed one major hurdle by crossing the $100 million milestone worldwide. It is edging closer to its breakeven target. According to reports, Timothée Chalamet‘s film was made on a $65 million budget and must earn around $163 million to break even. Now, the sports drama is less than $65 million away from breakeven. Josh Safdie’s film Marty Supreme was released nationwide on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

