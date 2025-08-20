Christopher Nolan‘s films have raked in over $6 billion worldwide—a true cinematic powerhouse. Nolan’s filmography is like a unicorn—unique and mind-bending. His movies are a trip filled with math, crazy storytelling, mind-blowing effects, and sounds that’ll mess with your head. Ranking his films? Not an easy task. But, if you love a movie, who cares where it falls on the list, right? Just sit back and enjoy the ride.

12. Tenet (2020)

RT Score : 69%

: 69% Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: In Kyiv, the protagonist uncovers time-inverting tech on a mission. He joins Tenet, discovering objects with reversed entropy. His target: Andrei Sator, a Russian oligarch with a dangerous artifact that allows him to communicate with the future. Amid espionage and sacrifices, a high-stakes showdown ensues to save the world.

11. Interstellar (2014)

RT Score : 73% (Certified Fresh)

: 73% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on : Paramount+ (US) & Prime Video (India)

: Paramount+ (US) & Prime Video (India) Rent From: Prime Video & Fandango

Plot: In 2067, folks, we’re staring down the barrel of extinction with a global famine hitting hard thanks to the mess we’ve made of our environment. Cooper and his kin stumble upon some top-secret NASA operation about finding us a new home beyond our solar system. Torn up but determined, Cooper decides to pilot the mission, leaving his loved ones behind. As they blast off, they’re in for a wild ride dealing with time warps and backstabbing.

10. The Prestige (2006)

RT Score: 77% (Certified Fresh)

77% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on : Hulu (US)

: Hulu (US) Rent On: Prime Video (India)

Plot: In 1890s London, Robert Angier blames Alfred Borden for his wife’s death during a magic trick, sparking a bitter rivalry. Borden creates “The Transported Man” trick, fueling Angier’s obsession to uncover its secret. Seeking revenge, Angier turns to Nikola Tesla for help creating a teleportation machine.

9. Following (1998)

RT Score : 84% (Certified Fresh)

: 84% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on: Mubi (US), Prime Video (India)

Plot: A struggling writer, known as “The Young Man,” begins trailing strangers in London for inspiration. Intrigued by Cobb, a charismatic burglar, he joins in burglaries after adopting the alias “Bill.” Immersed in Cobb’s world and entangled with a woman linked to their crimes, The Young Man later discovers he’s been manipulated into being framed for murder by Cobb and the woman.

8. Batman Begins (2005)

RT Score : 85% (Certified Fresh)

: 85% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on: HBO Max (US), Prime Video (India)

Plot: In Gotham City, Bruce Wayne witnesses his parents’ murder and is cared for by Alfred Pennyworth. Following rigorous training overseas, Bruce adopts the persona of Batman to combat crime, facing off against corrupt individuals like Falcone and Crane. Supported by allies such as Rachel Dawes and Sergeant Gordon, Batman fights Ra’s al Ghul’s scheme to annihilate Gotham.

7. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

RT Score : 87% (Certified Fresh)

: 87% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on: HBO Max (US), Prime Video (India)

Plot: Batman, with Commissioner Gordon’s help, has remained off the grid for eight years, bearing the burden of Harvey Dent’s downfall in their pursuit of justice. However, the sudden emergence of a skilled cat burglar and a ruthless terrorist, Bane, compels Batman to resurface from the shadows and engage in a high-stakes battle to determine the fate of Gotham City.

6. Inception (2010)

RT Score : 87% (Certified Fresh)

: 87% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on: Prime Video (US & India)

Plot: Cobb and Arthur, exceptionally proficient individuals with the unique ability to penetrate into individuals’ dreams and retrieve their hidden secrets from their subconscious minds, are hired to perform inception on Robert Fischer, aiming to implant a specific idea into his subconscious. With Saito promising to clear Cobb’s criminal record in exchange, Cobb assembles a team for the mission, navigating through Fischer’s psyche in shared dreams. Along the way, they face challenges from Fischer’s subconscious and Cobb’s personal demons. As the inception progresses, Cobb grapples with his past while guiding Fischer toward a transformative realization.

5. Insomnia (2002)

RT Score : 92% (Certified Fresh)

: 92% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: In Nightmute, Alaska, detectives Will Dormer and Hap Eckhart investigate the murder of 17-year-old Kay Connell. Dormer accidentally shoots Eckhart during the case, prompting a coverup. As guilt and insomnia plague Dormer, the natural killer starts to taunt him. With internal affairs looking into his past, Dormer’s reputation and freedom are on the line, and tensions escalate.

4. Dunkirk (2017)

RT Score : 92% (Certified Fresh)

: 92% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on : Netflix (US) & Prime Video (India)

: Netflix (US) & Prime Video (India) Rent On: Apple TV

Plot: Amid the Battle of France in 1940, Allied troops retreated to Dunkirk, encircled by enemy forces. Tommy, a young British soldier, navigates the tumultuous evacuation alongside comrades Gibson and Alex, experiencing both peril and camaraderie. Meanwhile, civilian sailor Dawson and his son Peter embark on their vessel Moonstone to aid in the rescue mission, confronting various challenges at sea. The Royal Air Force provides essential cover, witnessing bravery and sacrifice. Ultimately, the successful evacuation of 300,000 men occurs under Commander Bolton’s supervision, while Dawson’s contributions are duly acknowledged. As Tommy and Alex press on, they draw strength from their adversity.

3. Oppenheimer (2023)

RT Score : 93%

: 93% Streaming on: Netflix (US & India)

Plot: The film employs a nonlinear narrative structure, intertwining two timelines where J. Robert Oppenheimer reflects on his life during a 1954 security hearing and Lewis Strauss’s perspective during a 1959 Senate confirmation hearing. In 1926, Oppenheimer, a young doctoral student at the University of Cambridge, grapples with academic challenges and personal relationships. Over time, he became pivotal in developing the atomic bomb and overseeing the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II. Despite his significant contributions to ending the war, Oppenheimer faced scrutiny, resulting in the revocation of his security clearance in 1954, orchestrated by Strauss. However, by 1963, Oppenheimer experiences political rehabilitation through the Enrico Fermi Award.

2. Memento (2000)

RT Score : 94% (Certified Fresh)

: 94% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on: Prime Video (US) & Currently unavailable in India

Plot: Guy Pearce plays Leonard, who is resolved to find his wife’s attacker and killer. Yet, his quest is hindered by a rare, incurable memory loss condition. While he remembers events before his accident, Leonard struggles to recall recent occurrences, making it difficult to navigate his present circumstances and seek justice for his wife’s murder.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

RT Score : 94% (Certified Fresh)

: 94% (Certified Fresh) Streaming on: Prime Video (US & India)

Plot: Supported by partners Lt. Jim Gordon and DA Harvey Dent, Batman has successfully brought down crime in Gotham City. But with the Joker stirring up trouble, the Dark Knight must walk a fine line between being a hero and taking matters into his own hands.

