Primate could bomb at the box office as the new Paramount horror thriller continues its weak performance in its second weekend domestically. The movie, which was released on January 9, continues to hold its original 2,964-theater count. However, poor word of mouth from viewers has not helped the film so far in a highly competitive market.

Primate’s Second Weekend Box Office Drop Raises Concerns

So far, Primate has earned $24.1 million worldwide, with $20.5 million from the US market in 11 days, and the rest from international ticket sales, which stand at $3.6 million. After opening to a low weekend number of $11.1 million, Primate has now suffered a steep 55.2% drop in its second weekend, earning just $5 million from the three-day frame at an average of $1,686 per screen, per Box Office Mojo.

Even with a relatively low $21 million production budget, the thriller will need stronger holds domestically and overseas to break even.

Primate Box Office Summary

North America – $20.5 million

International – $3.6 million

Total – $24.1 million

Primate Compared To A24 Horror Hit Bring Her Back

Primate has managed to outgross last year’s critically acclaimed A24 horror hit, Bring Her Back, in the American market. With a $15 million budget, Bring Her Back earned close to $40 million worldwide and $19.3 million in the US.

As of now, Primate is tracking toward a total domestic run of $30-$35 million in the United States.

Primate Plot

The Paramount horror, directed by Johannes Roberts, follows a family on a tropical vacation who bring along their pet chimpanzee, Ben. However, a sudden bite from a rabid animal changes everything, pushing Ben into a violent state that turns a holiday setting into a nightmare for the family and their friends.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

