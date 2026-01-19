Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan in key roles, maintained good momentum during the fourth weekend, leading to a solid total at the worldwide box office. During its theatrical journey, the film achieved several exciting milestones and recently reached its final one by surpassing Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 25!

How much did Sarvam Maya earn at the worldwide box office in 25 days?

The Malayalam supernatural comedy film earned 4 crores at the Indian box office during the fourth weekend, pushing the total to 73.2 crore net. Adjusting for GST, it equals 86.37 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 57.5 crore gross so far, as per Sacnilk. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 25-day worldwide box office collection stands at 143.87 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 73.2 crores

India gross – 86.37 crores

Overseas gross – 57.5 crores

Worldwide gross – 143.87 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s 8th highest-grossing film

With 143.87 crore gross in the kitty, Sarvam Maya has surpassed Pulimurugan (140 crores) to become the eighth-highest-grossing Mollywood film of all time globally. It is likely to end the run in the same position as the next target, Aavesham (156.48 crores), looks out of reach.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 10 grossers at the worldwide box office (gross):

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores Sarvam Maya – 143.87 crores (25 days) Pulimurugan – 140 crores Premalu – 132.79 crores

More about the film

The supernatural comedy film is written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. It is produced by Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Firefly Films and Akhil Sathyan Films. It was theatrically released on December 25, 2025. While there’s no official word about the budget, the film was reportedly made at 30 crores.

