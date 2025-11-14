Despite several underperformers lately, Ajith Kumar remains one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry. In fact, his popularity is on par with Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth in the Tamil market. Due to this, the superstar has received hefty salaries in the past, and he continues to enjoy massive paychecks even now. The latest we have learned about him is regarding his asking amount for his next film with director Adhik Ravichandran. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ajith and Adhik marked their first collaboration with Good Bad Ugly, which was released in April 2025. Considering a reported budget of 200 crores, the film was an underperformer; however, it still managed to emerge as Ajith’s highest-grossing film by a considerable margin. Additionally, it proved successful in Tamil Nadu. This led to plans for another collaboration between Ajith and Adhik, but the details are yet to become official.

Ajith Kumar demands a massive salary for his next with Adhik Ravichandran?

Now, if reports are to be believed, the main reason behind the delay of the official announcement is Ajith Kumar’s salary. For those who don’t know, the superstar charged a massive amount for Good Bad Ugly, and now, he’s asking for remuneration of much more than 150 crores. Producers agreed to pay him around 150 crores, but since the demand is for a much higher amount, they have stepped back.

It has been learned that several producers initially showed interest in the project, but due to Ajith Kumar’s demand regarding remuneration, they had to walk away. Many feel that since Ajith’s market is not big outside the traditional Tamil market, paying such an exorbitant amount to him will make the project a financial risk. The overall cost of the film is reportedly 300 crore or more.

Will Ajith join the league of Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth?

As of now, Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth are the highest-paid actors in Kollywood. Reportedly, Vijay charged above 150 crores for The Greatest Of All Time, and for his supposedly last film, Jana Nayagan, he charged above 170 crores. Coming to Rajinikanth, he charged a bomb 200 crores for Coolie. Even for Jailer, he’s said to be taking home 200 crores or more.

As we can see, so far, only Vijay and Rajini have managed to secure a salary of 150 crores or more in Kollywood. It’ll be interesting to see if Ajith Kumar joins the league.

