On the verge of completing five weeks in theaters, Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid has already emerged as a box office winner. The film has already crossed the $100 million mark in North America and recently surpassed the $200 million milestone worldwide. Its overseas total is also closing in on $100 million, highlighting its strong momentum across markets. In the process, it has also overtaken Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-nominated film, One Battle After Another, which currently stands at $206.3 million global haul.

The Housemaid Inches Closer To A Spot In The Top 25 Highest-Grossing Films Of 2025

With a current worldwide haul of $209.2 million, The Housemaid is now inching toward a spot among the top 25 highest-grossing films of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo’s yearly worldwide chart. At the time of writing, it is trailing just behind the heist thriller Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which has earned $222.2 million globally. If the film sustains its pace, it should be well positioned to surpass that benchmark during its ongoing theatrical run.

Thanks to this impressive run, The Housemaid has already become one of the biggest global theatrical successes of Sydney Sweeney’s career. Now, let’s see where it ranks among her last five wide theatrical releases, based on worldwide box office.

The Housemaid vs. Sydney Sweeney’s Last Five Films At The Box Office

Before we rank Sydney Sweeney’s last five theatrical releases, here’s a quick summary of The Housemaid’s current box office performance, as per Box Office Mojo:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $109.9 million

International: $99.3 million

Worldwide: $209.2 million

Now, let’s see how Sydney Sweeney’s last five wide theatrical releases performed at the global box office:

Christy (2025): $2 million Eden (2024): $2.8 million Madame Web (2024): $100.5 million Immaculate (2024): $34.9 million Anyone But You (2023): $220.3 million

With a worldwide total of $209.2 million, The Housemaid has already established itself as one of the biggest theatrical performers starring Sydney Sweeney in recent years. In fact, it has comfortably surpassed the worldwide totals of Immaculate ($34.9 million) and Madame Web ($100.5 million), and is far ahead of Christy ($2 million) and Eden ($2.8 million).

The only film from her last five wide releases that’s still ahead is Anyone But You ($220.3 million). This means The Housemaid currently ranks as Sydney Sweeney’s second-highest worldwide grosser on this list. And with its run still going strong, it could potentially overtake Anyone But You in the coming days if the momentum holds.

The Housemaid – Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (played by Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (played by Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (played by Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

